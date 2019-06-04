Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bury won promotion from League Two after finishing second

An MP has called for the finances of troubled Bury FC to be investigated.

Bury South MP Ivan Lewis wants an investigation of debts incurred under former owner Stewart Day, which he said raised "fundamental issues about fit and proper people" to own clubs.

Player and staff wages have gone unpaid and new owner Steve Dale is seeking a buyer amid a winding-up petition from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

The BBC has approached Mr Day for comment.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Mr Lewis said he had met with Mr Dale ahead of Bury's next court date on 19 June.

Mr Lewis said he had urged Mr Dale to settle a salary backlog and there was "genuine and serious anxiety and concern about the future of the club so this raises all sort of fundamental issues about fit and proper people to own football clubs".

He added: "But my priority at the moment is to ensure the club isn't wound up, it survives."

Mr Dale said in April the club's financial state was "significantly worse" than he believed before the takeover.

Bury North MP James Frith said in a tweet on Tuesday he had asked the English Football League (EFL) a series of questions about its scrutiny of Mr Dale's purchase of Bury and its support for the club.

Dave Giffard, who chairs the Forever Bury Supporters' Trust, said the situation was "very urgent" and he feared the EFL would exclude Bury from next season's fixture list for League One unless a new owner was found.

An EFL spokesman said Bury's situation was on the agenda for its board meeting due to be held on Wednesday.

Bury Council leader Rishi Shori has made an offer to provide the authority's resources to help the club carry out legal, accounting and due diligence work.

"It's crucial that the future of Bury is secured," he said.

Mr Dale has also been asked to comment.