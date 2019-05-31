Image copyright Peter McDermott/Geograph Image caption The Fallowfield Loop is a popular walking and cycling route

A boy has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in connection with 11 attacks on a footpath in Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police said "lone women", several of whom were jogging, had been attacked between June 2018 and May 2019 on the Fallowfield Loop.

Det Insp Emma Gilbert said a "lengthy investigation" had led officers to link the "similar" assaults.

A force spokeswoman said a 15-year-old had been released on bail while investigations continue.

Det Insp Gilbert said that while an arrest had been made, "the investigation does not stop".

She added that neighbourhood officers and mounted police would "continue to operate high visibility patrols in the Fallowfield Loop area over the coming days".

The Fallowfield Loop is a popular walking and cycling path in the south of the city, which runs along the 6.5-mile (10.5km) route of a former railway line between Chorlton-cum-Hardy and Fairfield.