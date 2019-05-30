Image copyright Reuters Image caption Eilish McColgan said she was "upset and angry" after the break-in

Burglars "ransacked" the home of an Olympic athlete while she was abroad, making off with medals and jewellery.

British middle distance runner Eilish McColgan said she was "upset and angry" after thieves struck at her Manchester home on Wednesday.

She asked Greater Manchester Police for help on social media, saying no officers had been sent for six hours after the break-in was reported.

The BBC has approached the force for comment.

McColgan posted on social media on Wednesday that a member of her family found her home in Didsbury "ransacked" when they went to check on her dog at 16:00 BST while she was in Stockholm, Sweden.

Upset & angry..our house has just been robbed! Michael left 8am to join me in Stockholm &by the time his dad came round at 4 it had been trashed. Dog is safe -they locked him in lounge. No idea what's stolen aside all my jewellery &few medals. Some real arseholes in the world!😡 — Eilish Mccolgan (@EilishMccolgan) May 29, 2019

In a second post, she said British Championship medals had been taken alongside a necklace featuring the symbol of the Olympic Games.

McColgan represented Great Britain at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games.

She went on to challenge police, asking why no officers had been sent to her home six hours after the break-in was reported, adding: "Please can you help?"