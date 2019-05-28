Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Unite members had planned to walk out between 7 to 10 June

A planned strike by 200 workers on Greater Manchester's Metrolink tram service has been called off following a new pay offer.

Unite members were set to walk out over the weekend of the sell-out Parklife music festival from 7-10 June.

The union said talks were held over the weekend with Keolis Amey Metrolink Ltd, which runs the service on behalf of Transport for Greater Manchester.

It said a new package covering pay and conditions was "hammered out".

Unite's members, who include network controllers, staff who check tickets and engineering and business support, will now be balloted on the proposals and urged to accept them.

About 80,000 people are expected to attend the three-day Parklife festival in Heaton Park, with many expected to travel by tram.