Image copyright Family Handout Image caption John Robinson was found dead in a flat on 23 May

A woman has been charged with the murder of a man who was found stabbed to death at a block of flats.

Claire McMahon, 34, of Pennine Terrace, Dukinfield, will appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, accused of killing John Robinson.

Mr Robinson, 37, was found dead in a property on the same street at about 00:15 BST on 23 May.

In a tribute his family said Mr Robinson had a "heart of gold" and they were "heartbroken and devastated".