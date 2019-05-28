Dukinfield stab death: Woman charged with murder
- 28 May 2019
A woman has been charged with the murder of a man who was found stabbed to death at a block of flats.
Claire McMahon, 34, of Pennine Terrace, Dukinfield, will appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, accused of killing John Robinson.
Mr Robinson, 37, was found dead in a property on the same street at about 00:15 BST on 23 May.
In a tribute his family said Mr Robinson had a "heart of gold" and they were "heartbroken and devastated".