Murder arrest over Salford pillion passenger death
A 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a motorcycle pillion passenger in an alleged hit-and-run.
Luke Fleming, 20, died in hospital a week after the motorbike was in collision with a car on 11 May, Greater Manchester Police said.
The car's occupants fled on foot before officers arrived at the scene in Cleggs Lane, Salford.
A 23-year-old man on the motorbike was treated for minor injuries.
Last week, a 20-year-old man who was detained on suspicion of attempted murder was bailed pending further inquiries.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.