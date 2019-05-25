Image copyright PA Image caption Jason Manford tweeted a photo of a fire engine outside the venue, saying "on fire tonight"

A theatre had to be evacuated when a audience member's phone overheated and burst into flames.

The Lyric Theatre at the Lowry in Salford had to be emptied and the fire service called during the interval of comedian Jason Manford's show.

Manford, currently touring across the UK, tweeted a photo of a fire engine outside the venue, saying "on fire tonight".

The theatre said the show was delayed by 20 minutes.

During the disruption Manford tweeted a photo of the scorched phone.

Photos posted on social media showed crowds of people waiting outside the venue at Salford Quays.

The Lowry tweeted that security guards moved the mobile phone and firefighters were called "as per our emergency procedures".