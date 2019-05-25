Lyric Theatre evacuated in Jason Manford show as phone on fire
- 25 May 2019
A theatre had to be evacuated when a audience member's phone overheated and burst into flames.
The Lyric Theatre at the Lowry in Salford had to be emptied and the fire service called during the interval of comedian Jason Manford's show.
Manford, currently touring across the UK, tweeted a photo of a fire engine outside the venue, saying "on fire tonight".
The theatre said the show was delayed by 20 minutes.
During the disruption Manford tweeted a photo of the scorched phone.
The offending mobile phone setting on fire at @The_Lowry tonight! Show should be starting again in 20 minutes.— Jason Manford (@JasonManford) May 25, 2019
Vicky pic.twitter.com/CteIngm7jO
End of Twitter post by @JasonManford
Photos posted on social media showed crowds of people waiting outside the venue at Salford Quays.
Been evacuated from @The_Lowry just before @JasonManford show. Hope everything is ok pic.twitter.com/IctMTjbH39— Elspeth Coppock 💜🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@elliecoppock) May 25, 2019
End of Twitter post by @elliecoppock
The Lowry tweeted that security guards moved the mobile phone and firefighters were called "as per our emergency procedures".
The Lyric Theatre was evacuated this evening after a patron’s mobile phone overheated during the interval of Jason Manford. Our security removed the phone from the venue & the fire service attended as per our emergency procedures. Show delayed by approx 20 mins before continuing.— The Lowry (@The_Lowry) May 25, 2019
End of Twitter post by @The_Lowry