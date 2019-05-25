Image copyright PA Image caption Bolton went into administration in May with an unpaid £1.2m tax bill

About 100 Bolton Wanderers fans and staff have staged a walk to the stadium, raising funds for workers who have not been paid since March.

The club went into administration this month with an unpaid £1.2m tax bill.

About 400 staff are owed salaries for April, while players and coaches have not received wages for March and April.

A food bank has been set up to help unpaid staff. Julie, a safety officer at the club, who co-organised the walk, said: "Everybody is depressed."

She added: "People are splitting up, arguing, sleeping in different rooms.

"It's affecting everybody that's working there and not just them, but their families as well."

Bolton has become the first English Football League side to go into administration since 2013.

On Tuesday, it was announced that non-playing staff would be paid from when administrators came in on 13 May. But the administrators could not pay any outstanding wages before their arrival at the club.

Joint administrator Paul Appleton said: "The first payment will be this week with staff receiving a week's pay in arrears and a week in advance.

"They will then be paid on a weekly basis from the administration until such time as a new owner is found while funds permit."

Club chaplain Phil Mason previously told BBC Radio Manchester: "Often there is this perception that, within football, people are paid a king's ransom. But of course the reality is that a lot of staff behind the scenes are on significantly low wages."

Last week, Wanderers set up an emergency food bank with donations from local businesses.

The club's Community Trust also received assistance from the wider football community, including an unnamed Championship club believed to be Preston North End.

Bolton have endured a miserable season both on and off the pitch, being relegated after two years in the Championship.

They will begin next season in League One with a 12-point deduction following the club going into administration.