Image copyright Craig Duhamel Image caption The MSC Matilde started tilting in the early hours in the River Mersey

A crew had to evacuate a ship after it started tilting in the River Mersey in the early hours.

The container vessel MSC Matilde was listing outside Gladstone Dock in Liverpool at about 02:00 BST.

A Peel Ports spokesperson said a controlled and safe evacuation of the vessel had taken place and it was stabilised at about 08:00 BST.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said assessments had been taking place to ensure it was safe to sail.

Image copyright RNLI Image caption Tests were being carried out to check the vessel was safe

A spokesperson for the MCA said: "All ship's crew onboard are safe and well.

"The vessel is now reported to be back on an even keel following a ballast transfer with unloading due to commence later today."