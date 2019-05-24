Crew evacuated from tilting cargo ship in Liverpool
A crew had to evacuate a ship after it started tilting in the River Mersey in the early hours.
The container vessel MSC Matilde was listing outside Gladstone Dock in Liverpool at about 02:00 BST.
A Peel Ports spokesperson said a controlled and safe evacuation of the vessel had taken place and it was stabilised at about 08:00 BST.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said assessments had been taking place to ensure it was safe to sail.
A spokesperson for the MCA said: "All ship's crew onboard are safe and well.
"The vessel is now reported to be back on an even keel following a ballast transfer with unloading due to commence later today."