Dukinfield stab death: Woman arrested on suspicion of murder
- 23 May 2019
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in Tameside.
The man, who is believed to be in his 30s, was found dead at a flat in Pennine Terrace, Dukinfield at about 00:15 BST, Greater Manchester Police said.
Emergency services attended after receiving reports a man had been stabbed. The flat has been cordoned off for investigation.
A 34-year-old woman is in custody.