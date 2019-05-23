Manchester

Dukinfield stab death: Woman arrested on suspicion of murder

  • 23 May 2019
Pennine Terrace flats Image copyright Google
Image caption The man was found dead in a flat on Pennine Terrace near Peel Street, Dukinfield

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in Tameside.

The man, who is believed to be in his 30s, was found dead at a flat in Pennine Terrace, Dukinfield at about 00:15 BST, Greater Manchester Police said.

Emergency services attended after receiving reports a man had been stabbed. The flat has been cordoned off for investigation.

A 34-year-old woman is in custody.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites