Image copyright Google Image caption Stamford Park Infant School in Hale was shut on Monday and Tuesday after the inspection

An infant school with "high levels" of mould has been closed after a staff member had to be treated in hospital.

Stamford Park Infant School in Hale, Greater Manchester, was shut for two days to allow microbiologists to inspect the premises.

Trafford Council said they confirmed the presence of Aspergillus, a common fungus that can "make asthma worse".

It said air purifiers had been installed and air quality was now "satisfactory and of no concern".

A clinical consultant at Wythenshawe Hospital who was treating the affected staff member requested the inspection, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

A mould surveillance unit from Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust found "high levels of environmental mould spores" at the site in Cedar Road, which is also home to the junior school.

Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption Aspergillus can cause problems in people with asthma, allergies or weak immune systems

Head teacher Anne-Marie McDowell was forced to close the school on Monday and Tuesday while officers dealt with the situation.

A council letter posted on the school's website on Tuesday said air purifiers had been installed to address the "immediate" issue and work would continue to "address the potential causes".

Further monitoring is planned but air quality is now "satisfactory and of no concern" and the school was due to reopen on Wednesday.

In February, a council offer to merge Stamford Park junior and infant schools into a brand new £8m school was rejected by junior head teacher Cathryn Downing in favour of becoming an academy.