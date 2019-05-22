Image copyright PA Image caption Manchester's St Ann's Square became a focal point for tributes in the wake of the 2017 bombing

Families of the victims of the Manchester bombing will mark the second anniversary of the attack with a low-key memorial service in the city later.

Twenty-two people were killed and hundreds injured in the 2017 suicide bombing at Manchester Arena.

A "personal and private event" for families and emergency services will take place at St Ann's Church from 14:00 BST, the city council said.

The church is in St Ann's Square, which became a focal point for tributes.

Last year a larger service was held at Manchester Cathedral, attended by Prince William and Prime Minister Theresa May, with well-wishers gathered outside to watch on large screens.

A musical event was also held and speeches made in the city's Albert Square.

Image copyright Various Image caption Twenty-two people were killed in the suicide attack at Manchester Arena

A Manchester City Council spokesman said this year's anniversary would be marked with a "more intimate" commemoration.

Manchester Cathedral will also be open throughout the day for people to "spend some time in quiet reflection and prayer".

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi, 22, detonated a home-made device at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at the arena as children and adults began leaving the venue.

The exact moment of the blast, 22:31, will once again see bells peal across the city centre.

Image copyright Shutterstock Image caption Armed police stand guard near ambulances on the night of the bombing

Among the relatives expected to attend later is Figen Murray, whose son Martyn Hett, 29, died in the atrocity,

She is lobbying the government to make tougher security checks mandatory at large events.

She has also been visiting schools to speak to pupils about her experiences.

"I talk to them about kindness, tolerance and forgiveness and the dangers of radicalisation," she said.

Image caption Figen Murray's son Martyn Hett died in the 2017 bombing

Also attending will be the parents of victims Chloe Rutherford, 17, and Liam Curry, 19, from South Shields, in Tyneside.

They have raised £300,000 to help aspiring performers and sportsmen and women.

Caroline Curry, whose son had taken coaching qualifications, said: "I brought Liam into the world and because he's not here now, and won't have grandchildren to follow on his name, then it's up to me to make sure he hasn't left this world without making a mark."