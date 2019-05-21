Image copyright Family/GMP Image caption Gavin Brown, 29, died in hospital after being badly injured at a pub in Greater Manchester

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who died after he was attacked in a pub.

Gavin Brown, 29, died in hospital on 20 April after suffering serious injuries at the Melville Hotel in Stretford, Greater Manchester, on 12 April.

The men, aged 71 and 58, are in police custody and are expected to be questioned by detectives later.

Det Insp Dave Jones said the force had an "absolute commitment" to establish what happened.