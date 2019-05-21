Gavin Brown: Arrests in Stretford pub attack murder probe
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who died after he was attacked in a pub.
Gavin Brown, 29, died in hospital on 20 April after suffering serious injuries at the Melville Hotel in Stretford, Greater Manchester, on 12 April.
The men, aged 71 and 58, are in police custody and are expected to be questioned by detectives later.
Det Insp Dave Jones said the force had an "absolute commitment" to establish what happened.