Image copyright Bury Times Image caption Richard Moore received an 18-month sentence, suspended for 14 months

An award-winning hotel owner whose £35,000 insurance scam unravelled when investigators spotted him in the press has been sentenced.

Richard Moore, 33, from Bury, Greater Manchester, received payments from an Arriva income protection policy after claiming he was too ill to work.

But he failed to tell Arriva he was working between 2014 and 2017.

Moore, who admitted fraud, was given a suspended sentence at Manchester Crown Court Minshull Street.

'Audacious scam'

Moore took an income protection policy in 2008, to guarantee his income in the event he was unable to work due to illness or injury.

In 2013 he claimed he was depressed and anxious and too ill to work, said Arriva.

Moore had a health review in 2017, when he claimed he had not worked since he first became incapacitated.

Image copyright Bury Times Image caption Moore receiving a responsible business champion award from Bury North MP James Frith

Arriva launched an investigation and spotted him in newspapers receiving awards as the managing director and owner of The Victoria in Walshaw, Bury, and said surveillance uncovered evidence he was working there.

The firm referred Moore's case to the City of London Police's Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED).

Det Con Kevin Carter of IFED said: "He worked multiple jobs across several years, without ever notifying his insurer, and was even brazen enough to take ownership of a hotel and pose for pictures with awards for the regional press."

He said it was "clear" Moore would have continued with the fraud had his lies not been exposed.

Jacqueline Kerwood from Aviva said the policy had been due to continue until 2050, so he could have ended up claiming more than £400,000.

"Aviva soon realised Mr Moore had not been forthcoming with his various jobs, and our investigation and referral to IFED brought an end to his audacious scam."

Moore was also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.