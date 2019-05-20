Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was shot at several times before he was shot in the leg

A 12-year-old boy was shot with an air rifle as he tried to retrieve his football from a roof, said police.

The youngster was fired at a number of times before being hit in the knee in Bridge Street , Bolton on Saturday at about 15:30 BST.

Eyewitnesses said the boy had climbed on to a flat roof when he was struck. He was not seriously injured but requires surgery.

Detectives said they were searching for a man seen in the area.

He is described as white, of average build with glasses, a grey beard and black hair tied back in a ponytail.

'Worst nightmare'

Det Insp Andrew Fallows of Greater Manchester Police said: "This was an appalling assault on a young boy who was just playing football in the street.

"How someone could comprehend shooting at a child is beyond me, this is any parent's worst nightmare when sending their kids out to play.

"Thankfully his injuries aren't life threatening, but he will require surgery and his recovery is not going to be short.

"We are determined to find whoever decided using an air gun was appropriate action to take on a boy retrieving his football."

The attack happened just hours before the FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Watford.