Image caption PC Paul Jackson (right) denies five counts of wounding with intent, while his colleague PC Tony Lockett denies aiding and abetting him

A police officer accused of setting his dog on suspects to inflict serious injuries has been given three awards in his 11-year career, a jury heard.

Giving evidence at his trial at Preston Crown Court. PC Paul Jackson denied assaulting anyone.

Prosecutors allege the Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer used the dog to "vent his contempt" for five men during a series of arrests.

PC Jackson, 36, denies five counts of wounding with intent.

'Exceptional bravery'

The former lifeguard and care worker told jurors he joined GMP in 2008 and became a dog handler in 2013, which he described as "the role I always wanted to do".

Defence barrister Paul Greaney QC told the court PC Jackson received a Chief Constable's Award in 2010 after rugby-tackling a man who had absconded from a mental health hospital, lit a fire and doused himself in petrol.

He was given another Chief Constable's Award in 2015 for his part in apprehending a gang that robbed a farmhouse, tortured the occupants and killed a dog.

PC Jackson, from Radcliffe, also received a Divisional Commander's Award for "exceptional bravery", after he climbed through a broken window and disarmed a man with a knife.

Image copyright GMP Image caption The officer is accused of using German shepherd Jerry to injure five men

But the court also heard the officer had been given management advice in 2015 after using a swear word during a police pursuit of a speeding vehicle.

Mr Greaney asked him: "At any stage, whether as a dog handler or otherwise, have you assaulted anyone?"

The defendant replied: "No I have not."

Mr Greaney said: "At any stage, have you set out to inflict really serious harm on anyone?"

PC Jackson repeated: "No I have not."

Another GMP officer, PC Paul Lockett, 37, from Altrincham, denies misconduct in a public office and aiding and abetting his colleague's alleged assaults.

The trial continues.