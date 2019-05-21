Image copyright Mark Hilton Image caption Mark Hilton said "it was mad" giving the City boss a lift after the parade

Seeing your team win the treble is amazing for any football fan, but when you then get asked to give the boss a lift home it's the icing on the cake.

BBC cameraman and huge Man City fan Mark Hilton had finished filming the team's victory parade when he was asked to pop Pep Guardiola back to his hotel.

"I didn't play it cool," he said. "I had the biggest, cheesiest grin on my face. It was mad.

"Once people saw him get my van, we were centre of attention."

Thousands of City fans lined Manchester's streets on Monday to celebrate their club's historic season with an open-top bus parade.

The parade finished at the cathedral where the players appeared in front of the huge crowds.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pep Guardiola's team secured the Premier League title on the final day of the season

Mr Hilton said: "I'm just about to leave the back of the media compound and Pep and the players were at the back of the cathedral as it had all finished on the stage and they're just all having drinks.

"I was just about to leave and a security guy came over all men in black with a City suit on and an earpiece in.

"He said 'are you going?' so I said 'yeah' and he said 'you couldn't give Pep a lift home could you, we can't get him out'.

"I said 'give him a lift home? I'll carry him home!'"

The City boss had said he would walk back to his hotel, but the streets were still packed with fans and his security team were not keen on the idea so Mark was more than happy to help out.

"In the van he could tell I wanted to stick my lips on him, so he was edging towards the door, but he was dead nice," he said.

"All the way there I'm going 'no-one's ever going to believe this'."

Manchester City's 6-0 win over Watford in Saturday's FA Cup final followed Premier League and Carabao Cup triumphs this season.

Pep Guardiola's side became the first English men's team to complete the domestic treble.