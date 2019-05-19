Image copyright Manchester Airport: Hufton+Crow Image caption The airport said an earlier power outage had affected fuelling

There are delays and cancellations at Manchester Airport after a "power issue" affected fuel supply.

Flights to Tenerife, Belfast and Milan are among 48 cancelled, while others have been delayed by hours.

A Manchester Airport spokesman said: "Due to a power issue this afternoon there is currently an issue with the fuel supply at the airport.

"Engineers are... on site to fix the issue and we are working with airlines to try and minimise the impact."

It is believed all fuelling at the site has stopped.

The airport, which is still open, urged people to check with their airline for information and updates.

Passengers said they had been told the problems would last until 22:00 BST.

Some said they had been stuck on grounded planes for more than an hour.

Of the 48 flight cancellations, 27 were arrivals and 21 departures.