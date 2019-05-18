Image caption The man was injured on Berwick Street in Rochdale

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following a fight in Rochdale.

Police said the fight had been going on for 20 minutes before they were called to Berwick Street at about 21:00 BST on Friday.

The victim, in his 20s, was stabbed in his neck and taken to hospital, where he died.

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and assault and remains in custody for questioning.

Det Ch Insp Cheryl Chatterton said: "This incident escalated extremely quickly before we were called to the area and sadly, we're now dealing with the death of a man.

"We already know that a number of people in the area heard the disturbance so if you do have something to tell us but you've not yet got in touch with us, please do so at your earliest opportunity."