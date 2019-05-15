Image copyright GMP Image caption The police constable received a gash to the head and a broken nose

A police officer needed hospital treatment following an "atrocious" attack while trying to arrest a group of teenagers in Salford.

The 24-year-old suffered a gash to the side of his head and a broken nose after trying to detain the youths who were suspected of stealing a motorbike.

The alleged assault took place in Merchants Quay, shortly after 17:30 BST on the evening of Monday, 15 April.

Greater Manchester Police asked for any witnesses to come forward.

"This atrocious act of violence was committed on a neighbourhood police officer when he was on duty protecting the local community," said Ch Insp Ben Ewart, of Greater Manchester Police.

"Local residents tell us this is exactly what they want police officers to be doing, investigating robberies and other crimes and helping to make their communities a safer place to live," he said.

The officer, who has not been named, was responding to reports that a motorbike had been stolen from a property in Merchants Quay.

He saw a group of teenagers pushing a motorbike in nearby Ordsall Park and attempted to detain them when he was attacked.

"We believe as many as eight youths were in Ordsall Park that evening, two or three of whom assaulted the officer," said Ch Insp Ewart.

Police said they believed the group had pushed the motorcycle along Waterfront Quay, across Trafford Road and into Ordsall Park.

"We are appealing to anyone who saw the group or witnessed the assault on the officer. We would also appeal to anyone with mobile phone, CCTV or dash cam footage to contact us," he added.