Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Danny Drinkwater crashed his Range Rover through a wall

Chelsea footballer Danny Drinkwater has been banned from driving after ploughing his Range Rover through a wall while twice the legal drink-drive limit.

The 29-year-old and two female passengers were treated for minor injuries after the crash in Mere, Cheshire, on 8 April.

Stockport Magistrates' Court heard he caused £50,000 of damage to the car.

Drinkwater admitted drink-driving and was banned for 20 months.

The court heard he suffered a graze to his forehead when his car went through a wall in Ashley Road near to Tatton Park country house.

Prosecutor Subi Chowdhury said Drinkwater himself called emergency services after the crash at about 00:30 BST and admitted drinking alcohol to police officers.

He gave a reading at Middlewich Police station of 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Drinkwater did not play a Premier League game under manager Maurizio Sarri this season

Robin Sellars, defending, said Drinkwater was "fully compliant" with police and said he had been to a private function, with a friend expected to drive him home.

However, his friend was unable to do so and Drinkwater decided to drive himself to his home in Nether Alderley, Cheshire.

Mr Sellars added: "He only had himself to blame. He understands he's done wrong.

"He instructs me he will be employing a driver."

Mr Sellars said Drinkwater had no previous convictions and asked for him to be punished with a fine rather than community service.

But District Judge Mark Hadfield rejected this and sentenced him to a 12-month community order with 70 hours' community service.

The former Manchester United trainee was also ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Mr Hadfield said: "You knew when you got behind the wheel of that vehicle you should not have been driving."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Danny Drinkwater played 35 times as Leicester won the Premier League in 2015-16

Danny Drinkwater was a product of the Manchester United youth academy but did not make a senior appearance for the club, spending loan spells at Huddersfield, Cardiff, Watford and Barnsley before joining Leicester in 2012.

The midfielder was named in the Championship Team of the Year as the Foxes won promotion to the Premier League in the 2013-14 season.

He remained a key part of the Leicester side as they overcame odds of 5,000-1 to win the Premier League under Claudio Ranieri in 2015-16.

His performances during the Foxes' remarkable title-winning campaign earned him a first England call-up, making his debut against the Netherlands at Wembley in March 2016 and going on to win three caps to date.

However, having asked to leave the club, he joined Chelsea in a £35m deal in September 2017, following former team-mate N'Golo Kante to Stamford Bridge after the midfielder's move the previous summer.

He played 22 times in all competitions as injury disrupted his first season with the Blues and he has found himself frozen out under new boss Maurizio Sarri this term, with his only appearance coming in the Community Shield.