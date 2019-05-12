Motorcyclist injured in Salford 'hit-and-run'
- 12 May 2019
A 20-year-old motorcyclist has life-threatening injuries after a car struck him in a hit-and-run crash, police say.
The occupants ran off after the Fiat they were in collided with two men on a motorcycle in Cleggs Lane, Salford, at about 21:00 BST on Saturday.
Officers said they later located the other motorcycle passenger, aged 23, and he was treated for minor injuries.
Police said they were searching for the occupants of the blue Fiat car, and appealed for information.