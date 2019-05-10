Image copyright LDRS Image caption Following Labour's loses, the council was left in no overall control

Labour has conceded control of Bolton Council, paving the way for the Conservatives to take power for the first time in 40 years.

The group suffered at the local elections last week losing seven seats and leaving them well short of the 31 seats needed to retain control.

Minor parties have chosen to support the Tories who will control the council despite having fewer councillors.

The Tories say they will work together for the "genuine good" of the borough.

They say they want to create a more open and transparent council when a leader is appointed on 22 May, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

In a statement, the Labour group said: "Labour is still the largest party on Bolton Council, but despite initial constructive talks with the minor parties, it has now been confirmed to us that those minor parties have chosen instead to support Conservative power in our borough despite the Conservative Party obtaining fewer votes than Labour.

"The Conservatives have been out of power in Bolton for 40 years and there is clearly a reason why Bolton people have continually rejected them. This year's election was no different - the Conservatives did not win a mandate."

'Preferred an alternative'

Following Labour's loses, the council was left in no overall control.

The Conservatives only made one overall gain as new hyper-local parties picked up four seats on the night.

Tory leader David Greenhalgh said: "These were the worst elections for Bolton Labour probably in the history of the metropolitan borough.

"Where there was a viable alternative to Bolton Labour, opposition parties flourished, and the residents of this borough sent a clear message that they preferred an alternative.

"I'm afraid it is Bolton Labour that residents have lost confidence in, and their refusal to accept that, is unbelievable."