Image copyright GMP Image caption Joseph Grey had amphetamine and cannabis valued at £190,000 at his home

A man who was found with a hand grenade and gun in his pocket has been jailed.

Joseph Grey, 54, was found with the weapons and 170 rounds of ammunition when officers investigating organised crime stopped his van in Manchester.

Police then found amphetamine and cannabis valued at £190,000 at his home in Hopgarth Walk in Newton Heath.

Grey was jailed for eight years after pleading guilty to possessing weapons and Class B drugs at Manchester Crown Court.

Image copyright GMP Image caption Joseph Grey was found with a hand grenade and gun in his pocket

Karen Tonge, prosecutor for the CPS, said Grey "accepted that he was holding" the "highly dangerous weapons" with the "intention of enabling others to endanger life".

A bomb disposal team was called after armed officers stopped the Volkswagen Caddy van on Oldham Road in Newton Heath on 30 January.

When asked if he had anything in his possession that he should not have, Grey told officers he had a gun and hand grenade on him, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Image copyright Ashley Stocks Image caption A bomb disposal team was called after armed officers stopped the vehicle

Police found the grenade in his jacket pocket along with a small black revolver and 170 rounds of ammunition.

Following a search of his home, police also found 9kg of cannabis with a street value of £90,000 and 3.5kg of amphetamine worth about £100,000.

Ms Tonge said he had agreed to store the drugs on behalf of others.

Grey earlier pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm with intent to enable another to endanger life, as well as possessing ammunition, a grenade and Class B drugs with intent to supply.