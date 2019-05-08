Image copyright Peel Image caption The plans include the restoration of Hulton Hall Estate

A bid to bring the Ryder Cup to Bolton has been put back by the developer.

Bolton Council approved developer Peel's plans for part of the Grade II-listed Hulton Park in Westhoughton in March, despite hundreds of objections.

Planning permission was granted on the condition that the applicant secures the 2026 Ryder Cup.

But Peel said it is now looking at hosting the tournament in 2030 and 2034, leaving the golf course and 1,036-home development in question.

The plans were referred to the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government James Brokenshire, who will make a final decision after a public inquiry.

Peel Land and Property's planning director Richard Knight told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "We have updated the application to reflect the passage of time with the Secretary of State's intervention.

"Delivery could not now realistically commence until 2021 which makes the Ryder Cup 2026 very difficult and so we are also now looking to 2030 and 2034."

He said having Hulton Park host other tournaments before the Ryder Cup would "allow all involved to build an even stronger legacy for the future".

Mr Knight said the benefits of the project are "unique" and "compelling", citing tourism, heritage restoration and environmental gains.

The public inquiry will begin on 1 October.