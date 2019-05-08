Image copyright PA Image caption A Bed Every Night has helped 1,423 since launching in November 2018

A scheme which aims to guarantee nobody will have to sleep rough on the streets of Manchester should be extended for a year, the city's mayor said.

Andy Burnham said A Bed Every Night (ABEN) had helped 1,423 people since it was launched in November last year.

But a charity said it had struggled to cope with demand and meet the needs of some people with complex issues.

Proposals for a 12-month extension will be put before the region's combined authority on 31 May.

Mr Burnham used an event at a homelessness charity in Ancoats to give an update on ABEN which was set up on the second anniversary of him becoming the city's elected mayor.

He said Manchester was leading the way by developing the most comprehensive plan to tackle homelessness of any British city but needed more funding and called on the government to declare a "homelessness emergency".

ABEN promised to give shelter to homeless people in each of Greater Manchester's 10 boroughs and support them to move into longer-term housing.

Some users said knowing where they would sleep each night had given them the stability to make plans to apply for social housing.

Others told the BBC's World at One that beds were often unavailable.

Jo Walby, chief executive of the charity, The Mustard Tree, confirmed there were times when some users with drink, drug or mental health needs "couldn't access support".

"Mr Burnham has listened to feedback and I'm confident that ABEN will be much better second time around," she added.

The mayor said he knew it had "not been perfect" but said it was "undeniable that, in the six months it has been running, it has made a positive difference".

He said more provisions were being made so single women and those with dogs had access to single rooms.

The extension will be funded by charitable donations and bodies including Cheshire and Greater Manchester Community Rehabilitation Company, which supports those released from prison or serving community orders.