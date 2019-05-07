Manchester police probe after two men found dead
- 7 May 2019
Police are investigating after the bodies of two men were found at an address in Manchester.
Officers responded to a report of of a concern for the welfare of a man, Greater Manchester Police said.
They discovered the bodies of two men, believed to be in their 50s, in Hopgarth Walk in Newton Heath.
Officers remain at the scene and inquiries are ongoing. A post-mortem examination will take place in the coming days.