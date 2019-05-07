Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was stabbed at a property on Greenside Street in Openshaw on Saturday evening

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder and rape after a 16-year-old girl was stabbed.

The girl suffered serious injuries at a house on Greenside Street, Openshaw, on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police said.

The boy, also charged with possession of an offensive weapon, is due before Manchester magistrates later.

A girl, 17, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and has been bailed pending further inquiries.