Image copyright Police handout Image caption David Pomphret admitted manslaughter due to loss of control

The husband of a woman who was found with fatal head injuries at a stables has admitted killing her.

The body of 49-year-old horse lover Ann Marie Pomphret was found in Burtonwood, Warrington, Cheshire, on 2 November.

David Pomphret, 50, of Masefield Drive, Winwick, denied murder but admitted manslaughter when he appeared at Liverpool Crown Court.

Judge David Aubrey QC adjourned the case to Wednesday for a hearing to discuss legal matters.

Mr Pomphret, described on a LinkedIn profile as a solution architect and associate vice president for Barclays UK, was asked to enter a plea to the charge of murder.

Speaking via videolink from HMP Altcourse, he told the court: "I plead not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter due to loss of control."

Mrs Pomphret's body was discovered by police who were called to stables in Old Alder Lane.

In a tribute, her family said they were "devastated" she had been taken "in such a senseless way".

Her husband was arrested by police at the time, but later released on bail.

A murder trial has been scheduled to start on 30 September.