Image copyright GMP Image caption Hamze Ibrahim Ismai was a "loving son and brother", his father said

The father of a man stabbed to death has said the "mindless act of violence" has "broken" his family.

Hamze Ibrahim Ismail, 21, died in hospital after being stabbed in Hinckley Street in Beswick, Manchester, at 02:00 BST on Sunday.

His father Ibrahim Ahmed said his death has "devastated" him.

Mohamed Khashkhush, 24, of Wythburn Avenue, Manchester will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court later charged with murder.

Image copyright Google Image caption He was stabbed near Manchester City's Etihad stadium in the early hours of Sunday morning

Paying tribute to his son, Mr Ahmed said: "Hamze was a loving son and a loving brother, who was always there for his family and friends.

"He was the type of person who would go out of his way to help others, and now we are broken as a family.

"We can't believe that he's gone, and that he has been taken from us in such a horrific and mindless act of violence."