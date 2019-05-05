Image copyright Google Image caption The man was stabbed on Hinckley Street, near Manchester City's stadium

A man who was stabbed several times in the leg has died, police have said.

Officers have launched a murder inquiry after the offender fled the scene of the attack on Hinckley Street in Beswick, Manchester at about 02:00 BST.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, was taken to hospital where he died. Police said his family are "devastated".

Officers appealed for information, adding that the offender is reported to be of Asian or Somalian heritage.

He is said to be in his late 20s to early 30s and was wearing a green or grey tracksuit.

Det Supt Lewis Hughes said: "We believe the offender fled the scene in small light blue car, possibly a Fiat Punto or a Kia Picanto, so we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a car that fits this description driving close to the scene around the time of the incident."