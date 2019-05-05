Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A bomb disposal robot is deployed in Manchester after reports of suspicious packages

A man who was arrested after reports of three suspicious packages in Greater Manchester has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

The reports led to a part of Manchester city centre being cordoned and the evacuation of Oldham Library on Friday.

Police said none of the packages were viable and arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of a bomb hoax and for possessing a prohibited weapon.

Officers said their investigation "remains ongoing".

Bomb disposal officers were also deployed at Oldham Library

A cordon was put in place in Piccadilly Gardens at about 13:30 BST on Friday. The area was then re-opened to the public at about 20:00.

Loud noises were heard as bomb disposal officers assessed the packages to ensure they were safe, police said.

Transport services, including Metrolink tram journeys, were disrupted as emergency services dealt with the situation.