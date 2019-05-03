Image copyright Pamela Barnes Image caption A police cordon has been put in place in the Piccadilly Gardens area of Manchester city centre

Part of Manchester city centre has been cordoned off and a man detained as a "suspicious package" was found.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have put up a cordon in the city's Piccadilly Gardens area. Bus services have been affected and some tram services temporarily cancelled.

In a statement, GMP said inquiries were "ongoing".

Witnesses described seeing police going through a bag on the ground but this has not been independently verified.

"Thank you for your patience as we respond to this," the GMP statement said.

The force said a 26-year-old man had been detained.