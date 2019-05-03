Manchester Piccadilly Gardens cordon over 'suspicious package'
3 May 2019
Part of Manchester city centre has been cordoned off and a man detained as a "suspicious package" was found.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have put up a cordon in the city's Piccadilly Gardens area. Bus services have been affected and some tram services temporarily cancelled.
In a statement, GMP said inquiries were "ongoing".
Witnesses described seeing police going through a bag on the ground but this has not been independently verified.
They've finished going through the bag. Cordon is being pushed further back. One cop shouting we should "clear piccadilly gardens" altogether. In the distance, more sirens. @MENnewsdesk pic.twitter.com/2dgsZaiZtT— Francis Xavier Sowerby Thomas (@FrankyBabes) May 3, 2019
"Thank you for your patience as we respond to this," the GMP statement said.
The force said a 26-year-old man had been detained.
Manchester Piccadilly Gardens - big police presence, someone has been put in the back of a police van and they're attending something #manchester #picadillygardens pic.twitter.com/OuZJqv4Ken— Kieron Curtis (@Kieron_Curtis) May 3, 2019
