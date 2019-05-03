Trent Warburton: Man charged over fatal cyclist crash
A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a 17-year-old cyclist died in a crash.
Trent Warburton died after he was hit while riding a bicycle with a 19-year-old man in Oldham, Greater Manchester, in November.
The man was seriously injured in the incident.
Jamie Campbell, 28, has also been charged with failing to stop after a collision and driving while over the prescribed limit of a controlled drug.
He is due to appear at Tameside Magistrates Court on 6 June.
Mr Campbell is also charged with:
- Causing serious injury by dangerous driving
- Driving a motor vehicle dangerously
- Failing to report a collision