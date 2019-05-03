Image caption Counting at the local elections in Trafford

Labour has taken full control of the former Tory flagship council of Trafford gaining six seats on a difficult night for the Conservatives.

The Tories lost nine councillors with the Liberal Democrats adding two seats and the Greens one.

Sir Graham Brady, Conservative MP for Altrincham and Sale West, said that "dissatisfaction with the national scene was massively at play".

It is the first time Labour has taken control of Trafford since 2004.

Labour gained even took Ashton-upon-Mersey which has always voted Conservative while the Greens took a seat from the Tories in Altrincham.

Sean Anstee, the former Tory leader of the council, told the BBC: "We need to rethink who we are. The Prime Minister has to think about her position."

The new Labour leader of the council, Andrew Western, tweeted: "Tonight has been a stunning night for @Trafford_Labour - six gains after a brilliant campaign but I wouldn't want to lose sight of something we've been working towards for years - I am so proud to lead a Group that is now 50% women."