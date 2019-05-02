Image copyright Dom Polski Action Group Image caption Dom Polski currently accommodates 11 pensioners in their 80s and 90s

A care home which houses elderly women including many who "suffered greatly during the Second World War" is set to close.

Families of residents at Dom Polski care home in Manchester say they have been told it will shut on 30 June.

They claim they were told in a meeting the property is to become a home for working and retired priests.

The Society of Christ, which manages the home, has not responded to the BBC's repeated requests for comment.

Families say the international charity, which supports the Polish community, has blamed the decision on a deterioration in its finances.

The home currently supports 11 women in their 80s and 90s.

Manchester Gorton MP Afzal Khan has written to the organisation calling for the decision to be reversed.

'Detrimental to health'

Mr Khan said the closure "would represent a significant loss for residents and the community".

He added: "Dom Polski provides excellent care for its residents, many of whom suffered greatly during the Second World War.

"Any disruption to their care plan is likely to be detrimental to their health."

Families of the residents have disputed the charity's financial position, claiming its latest UK accounts show a balance of £961,609 with assets of £1.3m.

Francesca Pieczarka, whose 89-year-old grandmother Helena lives at the home, said Society of Christ had not indicated any financial concerns previously.

She said moving residents would "cause them a huge amount of distress" and leave them "in homes much less suited to their needs".

"It's no exaggeration that for some of these women the move may well be too much," she added.

Families have set up the Dom Polski Action Group, which aims to halt the closure and also help protect the future of Society of Christ's second care home, Jasna Góra in Huddersfield.