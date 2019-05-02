Image copyright Google Image caption The M66 has been closed between Ramsbottom and Bury

A car has struck a woman's body on a motorway leading to lengthy delays.

Part of the M66 is closed between junction 1 Ramsbottom and junction 2 Bury while police investigate. A southbound lane is also closed.

The incident happened at about 02:00 BST on the northbound carriageway, Greater Manchester Police said.

Commuters are being advised to avoid the area as there are seven miles of slow moving traffic and diversions are in place.

Highways England said there were "very long delays on approach to this incident if heading southbound, with over seven miles of slow moving traffic backing onto the A56".