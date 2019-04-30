Salford shooting: Man critically hurt in street attack
- 30 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after he was shot in the street.
The victim, in his 30s, was shot in Eccles New Road, Salford, at the junction with Langworthy Road at about 14:40 BST, near the M602 bridge.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the scene had been cordoned off and officers were carrying out inquiries in the area.
Det Insp Chris Mannion said armed officers "will be there for some time".
The force has appealed for witnesses.