Image copyright GMFRS Image caption The fire spread across the mill's large roof

A large fire has broken out at a mill on an industrial estate in Greater Manchester.

Residents from 10 nearby homes were evacuated after the fire took hold of Oakdale Mill at Delph in Oldham at about 03:00 BST, the fire service said.

Delph New Road is closed and about 30 firefighters remain at the scene.

Station manager Bob Birtles said there is "a lot of billowing smoke" and asked people living or travelling locally to keep their doors and windows closed.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said crews are making good progress on the fire, which had spread across the entire roof measuring roughly 70m by 30m.