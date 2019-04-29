Image copyright PA Image caption Two profiles on VK were allegedly used to post memes and statuses including extreme right wing and white supremacist material

An alleged far-right extremist is to face trial accused of encouraging terrorism on a Russian social media site similar to Facebook.

Luke Crompton, 29, of Tyldesley, Wigan, was arrested last year after police found two profiles on VKontakte (VK) allegedly containing white supremacist material.

He is accused of posting about protecting white bloodlines and hatred towards non-white skin colours.

A trial is due to begin on 9 September.

Mr Crompton is accused of making a series of posts on VK.

It is alleged that at the time of publishing, he "intended members of the public to be directly or indirectly encouraged or otherwise induced to commit, prepare or instigate acts of terrorism".

Mr Crompton was charged with two counts of encouraging terrorism between December 2017 and September 2018.

At a hearing at the Old Bailey, Mr Justice Sweeney ordered the case to be transferred to Manchester Crown Court and the defendant granted conditional bail until his next hearing on 17 June.