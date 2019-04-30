Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Christopher Guest More Jr has links to Spain, Malta and South America

A man being sought over his role in the brutal murder of a father at a farm has been put on Europe's most wanted list.

Brian Waters, 44, was tortured and beaten to death in front of his adult children in 2003 at Burnt House Farm, in Tabley near Knutsford.

Christopher Guest More Jr, now 41, from Warrington, is alleged to have gone with three other men to the farm in a row over a drugs debt.

It is believed he fled to Spain and has been on the run for almost 16 years.

Mr More Jr, who is white and 6ft tall, has links to Spain, Malta and South America but could be living anywhere, Cheshire Police said.

'Three-hour ordeal'

Three men - John Wilson, 69, James Raven, 60, and Otis Matthews, 41 - are all serving life sentences for the murder on 19 June 2003.

Mr More Jr is alleged to have been with them when they stormed the remote property - where Mr Waters was running a cannabis farm - to demand money.

The men tied Mr Waters to a chair before assaulting him in front of his son Gavin, who was also attacked, and daughter Natalie, who had just turned 21 and was held at gunpoint.

He was whipped, burned, attacked with a staple gun, hung upside down and beaten and sexually assaulted with an iron bar, in a three-hour ordeal during which he sustained 123 injuries, a trial heard.

Mr More is wanted in connection with the death along with the attempted murder of a second man and false imprisonment and assault of other victims at the scene.

Det Supt Sarah Pengelly, from Cheshire Police, said adding him to the list "is a significant step forward in our bid to locate him".

She said "a lot of work has been going on behind the scenes" to find him, and appealed for help from the public.

Graham Roberts, from the National Crime Agency, said the organisation was using its international network of officers in his pursuit.