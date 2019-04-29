Manchester

Yousef Makki: Teenager denies student's stab murder

  • 29 April 2019
Yousef Makki Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Yousef Makki was stabbed in Altrincham on 2 March

A 17-year-old boy has pleaded not guilty to murdering a grammar school pupil in a knife attack.

Yousef Makki, a scholarship student who hoped to become a heart surgeon, was attacked on 2 March in Hale Barns, near Altrincham, and died at Manchester Royal Infirmary.

The defendant, who cannot be named because of his age, was granted bail at Manchester Crown Court.

A trial date, before Mr Justice Bryan, was scheduled to begin on 18 June.

Seventeen-year-old Yousef was studying for his A-levels at Manchester Grammar School.

He is thought to have won a scholarship to attend the £12,000 a year independent school.

On Saturday the school held a memorial service for him, where his mother planted a tree in his memory.

Another 17-year-old, who also cannot be named, has been charged with possession of a bladed article and assisting an offender.

He is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court later this week.

