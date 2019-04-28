Image copyright Google Image caption The man was hit by a car in Bury New Road

A pedestrian has been hit by a car and killed in Bury.

A silver Mercedes Vito struck the man, in his 30s, on Bury New Road just after 02:30 BST.

The victim was pronounced dead at the crash site. The driver remained at the scene and no arrests have been made.

Greater Manchester Police described it as "tragic incident" and is appealing for witnesses to get in touch.