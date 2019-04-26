Image caption Arena bomb victims. Top (left to right): Lisa Lees, Alison Howe, Georgina Callender, Kelly Brewster, John Atkinson, Jane Tweddle, Marcin Klis - Middle (left to right): Angelika Klis, Courtney Boyle, Saffie Roussos, Olivia Campbell-Hardy, Martyn Hett, Michelle Kiss, Philip Tron, Elaine McIver - Bottom (left to right): Eilidh MacLeod, Wendy Fawell, Chloe Rutherford, Liam Allen-Curry, Sorrell Leczkowski, Megan Hurley, Nell Jones

The extradition of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi's brother has been delayed by fighting in Libya, the BBC has been told.

According to the country's interior minister, a Libyan court has agreed to return Hashem Abedi to the UK.

Mr Abedi - who is wanted in relation to the deaths of 22 people - was taken into custody in Tripoli shortly after the May 2017 terror attack.

But fighting on the outskirts has been blamed for delays in the process.

The Interior Minister of Libya's UN-backed government, Fathi Bashagha, told the BBC the court had agreed to extradite Mr Abedi to the UK because he is a British citizen.

But a week after the ruling, he said, the capital came under attack by forces loyal to General Khalifa Haftar, a commander from Eastern Libya.