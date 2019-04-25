Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Critics of Mr Robinson called on voters to oppose him

English Defence League (EDL) founder Tommy Robinson has announced he will stand in the upcoming European Parliament elections.

Mr Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is expected to stand as an MEP candidate in the North West England constituency.

He pledged to represent "the working class of England" if elected as an Independent MEP.

Anti-extremism campaigners Hope Not Hate called for voters to oppose him.

There are ten parties and two Independent candidates standing in the North West MEP elections as follows: