Image copyright Google Image caption Saima Riaz, 33, was found stabbed to death in a house in Royal Street, Smallbridge

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found stabbed to death at a house in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.

Emergency staff discovered Saima Riaz, 33, in Royal Street, Smallbridge at about 03:00 BST on Tuesday.

Ms Riaz, a mother of three, was pronounced dead at the scene, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Mohammed Abid Choudhry, 36, of Royal Street, Smallbridge, is to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court.

Ms Riaz' family said she was an "amazing mother to three wonderful children".

A statement added: "She loved her job as a nurse and was so dedicated to helping others.

"Saima was a hard working lady who lived for her family."