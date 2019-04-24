Manchester

Failsworth stabbing: Two charged with wounding after pub fight

  • 24 April 2019
Joe O'Brien Image copyright Police handout
Image caption Joe O'Brien died following the disorder outside the Royal Oak Hotel

A man and 17-year-old boy who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been charged in connection with a pub fight in which a man died.

Joe O'Brien, 24, died in the fracas outside the Royal Oak Hotel pub in Failsworth, Manchester on Sunday.

A man, 22, and a youth appeared at Tameside Magistrates Court earlier charged with attacking another man who was treated for stab wounds.

The pair are accused of wounding with intent and violent disorder.

Greater Manchester Police said the 21-year-old's knife injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

