Image copyright Campbell family/Facebook Image caption Lorraine Campbell, 55, was an IT director at UAE automotive firm, Al-Futtaim

A woman from Manchester has been confirmed as the eighth British victim killed in a wave of bombings in Sri Lanka.

IT director Lorraine Campbell, 55, was staying at Colombo's Cinnamon Grand Hotel on a business trip when she died.

A senior executive at the Dubai-based company she worked for emailed staff to say she had "tragically lost her life".

The firm said "two of our colleagues" had been caught up in the blasts.

'Heavy heart'

UAE automotive firm, Al-Futtaim, gave no further information about the other employee.

The email to staff read: "It is with a heavy heart I inform you that two of our colleagues were caught up in Sunday's terror attacks in Sri Lanka.

"Both were in Sri Lanka on business travel. Lorraine tragically lost her life. "

The Islamic State group (IS) has said it was responsible for the attacks - which targeted churches and high-end hotels - although it has not provided direct evidence of its involvement.

The death toll rose again to 359 on Wednesday, with more than 500 people wounded.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Lorraine Campbell was on a business trip in Sri Lanka, where people have held a mass in memory of the victims

Sri Lanka's deputy defence minister said one of the attackers had studied in the UK before doing a course in Australia.

A doctor and an former-firefighter from Manchester were earlier confirmed as two of the British victims.

Dr Sally Bradley and Bill Harrop, who had been living in Australia since 2013, were also staying in the Cinnamon Grand Hotel in Colombo when one of the suicide bombers struck.