Manchester

Girl, 15, victim of upskirting at Manchester Piccadilly

  • 23 April 2019
Image caption Police want to speak to this man in connection with an upskirting allegation

A 15-year-old girl was a victim of upskirting after a man took photos under her school skirt, police have said.

The man allegedly followed her into Sainsbury's at Manchester Piccadilly station at 16:30 BST on 1 April.

British Transport Police (BTP) said he made "multiple attempts" to place his phone under her skirt and succeeded as she queued at a till.

The force has issued CCTV images of a man they want to speak to.

He is urged to come forward and is appealing for anyone who recognises him to contact them.

Upskirting became a criminal offence earlier this month with offenders facing up to two years in prison for taking a photo under somebody's clothing.

Image caption Anyone who recognises him is urged to contact police

