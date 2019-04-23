Murder arrests after Failsworth pub fight stabbing
A 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after a man was fatally stabbed in a large fight outside a pub.
Joe O'Brien was injured along with two other men, aged 21 and 23, near the the Royal Oak Hotel pub in Failsworth in the early hours of Sunday.
The 24-year old from Blackley was taken to hospital where he later died.
Paying tribute, his mother said he was "kind and generous".
"Joe was hard working and had a great sense of humour," his mother Roz McDonald said.
"Joe worked as a barrister's clerk at Deans Court Chambers in Manchester and he loved this job."
The 21-year-old man is being treated in hospital for stab wounds that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
The 23-year-old did not need hospital treatment.
The two people who were arrested remain in custody for questioning.